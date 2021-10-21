Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.18

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 10294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

RELX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

