Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960,751 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $63,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

