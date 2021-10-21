Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 982.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,366,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $67,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDL opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.18.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 707.37%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

