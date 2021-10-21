Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $57.61 Million Stock Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,821,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 255,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.97% of Kearny Financial worth $57,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 128.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

