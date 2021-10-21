Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

