Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 364,100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $56,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock worth $98,140,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $297.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.23 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $303.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

