Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Buys 277 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $15,002.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

