Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

