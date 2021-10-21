Reviewing SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SVB Financial Group and First Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $650.44, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 35.74% 21.67% 1.45% First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Risk and Volatility

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 9.75 $1.21 billion $22.87 30.83 First Financial $202.96 million 2.74 $53.84 million $3.93 10.85

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats First Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.