Revomon (REVO) Hits Market Cap of $9.64 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Revomon has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $571,551.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.