Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REXR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,985. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.