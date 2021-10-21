Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $412.12

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.12 ($5.38) and traded as high as GBX 427 ($5.58). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 18,738 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market cap of £261.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

