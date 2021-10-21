Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

TWLO stock opened at $366.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.01 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

