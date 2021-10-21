Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,324.62 ($69.57).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,715 ($61.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £76.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,192.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,740.26.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.