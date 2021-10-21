RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.07.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.75 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$23.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.