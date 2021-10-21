Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $793.06 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

