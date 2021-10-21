RLI (NYSE:RLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. RLI has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.