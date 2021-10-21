RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

