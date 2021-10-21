Robert W. Baird Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

JBHT stock opened at $195.03 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $572,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

