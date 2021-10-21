Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE RBLX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

