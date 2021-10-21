Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $220.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $212.80 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $213.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 778,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

