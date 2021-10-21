Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $452.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.

ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

