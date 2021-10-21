Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $452.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.55.
ANTM opened at $424.05 on Thursday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $425.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
