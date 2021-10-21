Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.