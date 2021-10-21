RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 270 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $195.75 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

