Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 3,794 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $661.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

