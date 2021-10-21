Sabby Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Sabby Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.15% of TherapeuticsMD worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

