Sabby Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)

Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Palisade Bio had a negative return on equity of 735.72% and a negative net margin of 269.81%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO John David Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

