Sabby Management LLC Purchases 67,974 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the period. HumanCo Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMCO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $111,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

