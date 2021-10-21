Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $85.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 779,699 shares of company stock worth $58,973,529 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safehold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safehold by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 156,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,655. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

