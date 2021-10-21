salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Cinctive Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after buying an additional 420,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,828 shares of company stock valued at $209,025,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. FBN Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $290.86. 21,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,493. The firm has a market cap of $284.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

