Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%.
SAL stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.