Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

SAL stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

