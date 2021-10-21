Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.