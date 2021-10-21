SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

