Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.07.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SRPT traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 871,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,961. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

