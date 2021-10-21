Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.27% of Schrödinger worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $6,927,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after buying an additional 87,853 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

