Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.27% of Schrödinger worth $67,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SDGR opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

