Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,899. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

