Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lessened by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

SCHP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $62.76. 1,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

