Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.19

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.19 and last traded at $110.16, with a volume of 533891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

