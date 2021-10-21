Scotiabank Begins Coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.81.

RIOCF stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

