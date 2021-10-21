Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

