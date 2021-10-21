Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.