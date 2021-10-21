SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of SEGRO stock remained flat at $$17.17 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

