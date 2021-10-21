SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

