Senior’s (SNR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senior presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

LON SNR opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.14. Senior has a one year low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £682.81 million and a P/E ratio of -22.93.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

