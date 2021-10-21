ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $680.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $658.16.

NYSE:NOW opened at $681.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $687.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

