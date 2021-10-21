SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 91.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,919 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

