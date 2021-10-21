SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

