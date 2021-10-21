SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 13,189 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

