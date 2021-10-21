SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

